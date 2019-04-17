Paul Raymond Opland

Paul Raymond Opland, 69, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Tomah V.A. Medical Center. He was born in La Crosse Nov. 20, 1949, to Milton and Jacquelyn (Clement) Opland. Paul grew up on the Northside of La Crosse and attended Logan High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He received a commendation for valor and was awarded a Purple Heart before being honorably discharged. Paul was an active member of American Legion Post 439.

The best years of his life were spent living on a nice piece of land in Melrose. He loved having people over and having big feeds in his pole shed. After his stroke he moved back to the Northside to be close to family. He enjoyed visiting the guys at Sam's Bar and riding his big tricycle around the neighborhood. His final home was the Tomah Veteran's Hospital where he was treated with respect, compassion and kindness.

He is survived by his four sisters, Vicki (Paul) Averill, Connie (Terry) Malszycki, Jackie (Ron) Brenner, Lisa (Frederick) Caya; and sister-in-law, Linda Opland. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Leah (Justin) Ujda, Anna (John McBride) Palmer, Ali, Carissa, Kelly and Tyler (Kari) Malszycki, Brent Bearwald, Alexa Brenner, Joe Brenner, Mitchell and Eve Opland, Mason Opland, Theodore (Lily Anderson) Caya, Elizabeth Caya; and grandniece, Hadley Bearwald; and grandnephew, Jagger Palmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Jacquelyn Opland; brother, Scott Opland; and a nephew, Matthew Opland.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Rd. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate and military honors will immediately follow the service at the Legion. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. Monday until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with services.

A special thanks to Jimmy at Sam's Bar for his friendship to Paul, and also to his friend to the end, Mike Meil and his Melrose family. Memorials are suggested to benefit the American Legion Post 439 in Melrose or your local American Legion. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .