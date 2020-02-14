Paul Emery Finner

Paul Emery Finner, 95, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center, with his daughter by his side.

Paul was born, Oct. 9, 1924, to Emil and Sophia (Latham) Finner in Arcadia. He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Maritime Service Merchant Marines. On June 27, 1949, Paul married Corlynn Krause of Fountain City, Wis. Paul and Corlynn raised their family in Alma, Wis., until moving to La Crosse in 1979.

Paul worked hard his entire life. First with his parents and siblings on the family farm in the town of Glencoe, Wis. He loved to tell stories of sheering sheep for his father and neighbors and of fishing, trapping, hunting and ice skating, along the Trempealeau River and surrounding hills. After returning from the war, Paul worked briefly at a trucking company in Winona, then for the IBEW in Eau Claire, Wis. In 1947, Paul joined Dairyland Power Cooperative, helping to bring online all the Alma plants. He was later transferred to Dairyland's corporate office in La Crosse, serving as director of power production until his retirement in 1990.

Both Paul and Corlynn loved spending time on the Mississippi and were active members of the local Coast Guard Auxiliary, often hosting river safety training courses at their home. Paul was always active in his churches, St. Paul and St. Luke United Church of Christ in Alma, and First Congregational UCC in La Crosse.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Mary Romnes; and son, Robert (Beverly) Finner; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his younger brother, Emil Finner of Madison, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Corlynn; his parents; an infant brother, Robert; two sisters, Barbara Jean Griffin and Geraldine Ziegler; and his son-in-law, Jon Romnes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at First Congregational UCC in La Crosse. Pastor Kent Cormack will officiate. Burial will follow in Fountain City. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

