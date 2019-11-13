Paul Philip Durhman

ONALASKA/FREDERICKSBURG, Texas -- Paul Philip Durhman, 83, of Onalaska and Fredericksburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Paul was born April 1, 1936, to Pat and Pearl (Cameron) Durhman in Grand Meadow, Minn.

Paul is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rita (Byrnes); son, Seric of Alliance, Neb.; daughters, Leslie Durhman of Rochester, Minn., and Susie (Tim) Worden, of Hector, Minn.; Rita's children, Sean O'Flarherty of La Crosse, Katie Baumbich of Nodine, Wis., and Mary O'Flarherty of La Crosse; , grandchildren, Jessica Worden of Apple Valley, Minn., Patrick (Pearl) Worden of Boscobel, Wis., Samantha (Warren) Brink of Rochester and Lindsey (Tyler) Jankowski of Minneapolis; and great-grandchildren, Rowan Henry and Wallace Worden; Rita's grandchildren, Emma, Fiona and Joe O'Flarherty, and Bridget and Colleen Baumbich; brother, Neil of Prescott, Wis.; sister, Mary Sue (Bob) Simonson of Bowman, N.D.; and sister-in-law, Rose of Zumbrota, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Charles, Raymond and Alan; and sister-in-law, Lily.

Paul proudly served our country as part of the Army's Military Police, based in Rapid City, S.D. His favorite board game was Monopoly and he and his family even made up their own add-ons and rules. He was an avid and excellent card player, the game did not matter, and would always know which card you were going to lay next! His genius in the fiberglass industry led to several patents and successful business ventures. He was also a loyal Vikings fan, no matter which state he was living in when the game came on TV! His smile, sense of humor and warm laughter will be missed by family and friends alike.

In lieu of memorials, please donate to the Mayo Clinic's Cancer Research, or a charity of donor's choice. Sympathy cards may be sent to: Rita Durhman, 224 E. Creekview, Fredericksburg, TX, 78624, or Susie Worden, 77399 State Hwy. 4, Hector, MN, 55342.