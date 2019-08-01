Paul V. Dovenberg

Paul V. Dovenberg, 64, of La Crosse died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 1, 1955, in La Crosse, to Russell "Dovey" and Donna (Olson) Dovenberg.

Paul was a member of the Boy Scouts, Troop #77, of West Salem and achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He was a 1973 graduate of West Salem High School and then attended WWTI in La Crosse, majoring in commercial arts. Paul had many talents, including playing piano, playing trumpet and photography. He also was gifted at drawing and painting, even painting a few murals. Paul used his musical talent by playing trumpet in the UW-L Marching Chiefs, the UW-L Alumni Band, playing Ukulele, with the Cheeseland Band, and playing trumpet with the band, Changing Times. Paul's father, Dovey, played Taps during military honors for the American Legion for many years and often times Paul would play the echo with him. Paul also enjoyed woodworking, ceramics, pottery and one stroke painting. In his earlier years, Paul worked as a lifeguard, at Lake Neshonoc and the Black River Beach. His employment included working in the food service industry for more than 35 years. After 18 years of marriage, Paul returned to West Salem, from Colorado, to care for his elderly uncle, Howard, who suffered from Dementia.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Dovenberg of West Salem; brother, Pat (Jan) Dovenberg of La Crosse; two sisters, Lisa (Stan) Brickl of West Salem and Laura Bonum of Monroe, Wis.; one uncle, Will Olson of Brice Prairie; one aunt, Darlene Dovenberg of West Salem; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his father; one brother-in-law, Tom Bonum; and many aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Paul's life was from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51, 148 Leonard St. S., West Salem. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, assisted the family during their time of loss. Online condolences can be offered at . Memorials were preferred at the time of service instead of flowers. The family would like to thank the staff in the Oncology Department of Gundersen Health System, for the compassionate care given to Paul.