Paul Cy Bollig Sr.

SPARTA/LA CROSSE -- Paul Cy Bollig Sr., 49, of Sparta and formerly of La Crosse was called home, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2019.

He was born July 14, 1970, in Chicago, the son of Mathew and Evon Bollig.

He is survived by his four children, Christopher (Brittany) Bollig, Brandon Bollig, Ashley "Adam" Bollig and Paul Bollig Jr.; three grandchildren, Bradlee, Emersynn and Finlee; his siblings, Lorraine Woods, Anna Kowalsky, Irene (Simeon) Panagiotidis, Robert (Debbie) Bollig, Betty (Verlyn) Meyer, Nancy Urfalino, Richard Bollig, Mary (Manuel) Jimenez, Mathew (Vicky) Bollig III and John (Brenda) Bollig; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evon Bollig; father, Mathew Bollig Sr.; brothers, Mathew Bollig Jr. and George Bollig; brothers-in-law, Joe Kowalsky and Leroy Woods; his nephews, Andrew Ferns and Michael Bollig; and his niece, Ashley Drinkwine.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Pastor Clyde Ewers will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Prairie Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Jake's Northwoods in Sparta. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Saturday, both at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered at . Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.