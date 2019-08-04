Paul E. Bodine

Paul E. Bodine, 88, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. He was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Oakland, Calif., to Paul (Sr) and Dagmar (Christophersen) Bodine. Growing up in a Salvation Army family, they moved often throughout the Western states. He graduated from Junior College in Phoenix, received a master's degree from Pasadena College, and then attended the Salvation Army Training College.

Paul was considered a champion chess player, loved classical music and was an avid swimmer.

Later, he went on to attend San Francisco Theological Seminary, where he and his first wife, Mary, became parents of their three children. Following graduation, he worked on a doctoral dissertation thesis of over 1000 pages, that was never finalized (ABT). He accepted a position teaching philosophy at Walla Walla College in Washington.

In the 70s Paul served as Campus Minister at Iowa State University. During that time, he was divorced. Later he pastored two small churches in Washburn and La Porte City, Iowa. It was during that time he met and married Bev, in 1983. Several years later, he was offered an interim Executive Presbyter position in Storm Lake, Iowa, followed two years later, by a similar position in the Milwaukee Presbytery. He retired in 1995 and five years later he and Bev moved to Onalaska.

The family wishes to thank Benedictine Manor for Paul's wonderful care.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sylvia; and his brother, Bob. Survivors include his wife, Bev, of Onalaska; son, Michael (Laura); and daughters, Kathryn and Paula, all of Ramona, Calif.; stepson, Jon (Annette) Olson of Baton Rouge, La.; and stepdaughter, Renae (Curt) Boehmer of Sioux Falls, S.D.; also grandchildren, Korey, Heather (Chris) and Cooper; and stepgrandchildren, Lindsay, Kyle, Nick, Charla, Crystal and Noah; brother-in-law, Bill Birks of Seattle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at The Presbyterian Church, in West Salem, 625 Franklin St. W. Visitation with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Memorials preferred to Presbyterian Church of West Salem, Gundersen Medical Foundation; or charity of donor's choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.