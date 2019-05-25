Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Paul G. Albrecht
Paul G. Albrecht, MD
ONALASKA -- Paul G. Albrecht, 88, of Onalaska was called from this life to eternal life in heaven by his Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Onalaska, Luther High School of Onalaska, St. John's Lutheran Church of Sparta, or the Mayo Clinic Hospice Program. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Paul G. Albrecht, 88, of Onalaska was called from this life to eternal life in heaven by his Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Onalaska, Luther High School of Onalaska, St. John's Lutheran Church of Sparta, or the Mayo Clinic Hospice Program. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Paul
in memory of Paul
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.