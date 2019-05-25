Paul G. Albrecht
ONALASKA -- Paul G. Albrecht, 88, of Onalaska was called from this life to eternal life in heaven by his Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Onalaska, Luther High School of Onalaska, St. John's Lutheran Church of Sparta, or the Mayo Clinic Hospice Program. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
