Patsy L. Sullivan
April 04, 2020

Patsy "Pat" L. Sullivan
Patsy "Pat" L. Sullivan, 85, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. Service arrangements are being planned for a date to be determined. A complete obituary will be posted soon and online condolences may be offered on the funeral home's website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
