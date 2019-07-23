Follow story
Patrick William Wiley
July 23, 2019
Patrick William Wiley
Patrick William Wiley, 66, of La Crosse died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A celebration of his life will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on July 26, 2019
in memory of Patrick
in memory of Patrick
