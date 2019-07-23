Patrick William Wiley
Patrick William Wiley

July 23, 2019

Patrick William Wiley, 66, of La Crosse died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A celebration of his life will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on July 26, 2019
