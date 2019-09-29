Patrick R. Smith

Patrick R. Smith, 73, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla., en route to Ft. Myers, Fla.

Pat was born in La Crosse, July 22, 1946, to Dora (Flick) Smith and Emil Carl Smith. He attended La Crosse schools and graduated from Logan High School. On Aug. 2, 2002, he married Janice Dykshorn at the First Congregational Church in La Crosse.

Pat served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968, in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal for heroism. He was also awarded the Silver Star for freeing the trapped driver and other soldiers from his burning tank after he received severe wounds in his chest and abdomen. Besides the medals, he has two Purple Hearts.

He worked at Trane Company for 41 years. His most recent position before his retirement in 2010, was that of safety technician/environmental specialist. Pat enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time on the Mississippi River.

He and Jan traveled extensively overseas and in the Caribbean. He also enjoyed playing cards with his boyhood friends. He and Jan enjoyed spending their winters in Florida, with their "family" of friends from around the country. Pat was also an avid Packers and Badgers fan.

Pat is survived by his wife, Jan; and his brother-in-law, Bill Dykshorn and his wife, Marsha (Johns) Dykshorn from Cheyenne, Wyo.; one niece, Angela from New York; and one nephew, Andrew (Jennifer) from Cheyenne. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. The Rev. R. Kent Cormack will officiate, with burial with military honors by the Roy. Vingers American Legion Post 52, to be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday in the funeral home.

