Patrick B. Maney

December 18, 2019

Patrick B. Maney, 61, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with a private family burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
