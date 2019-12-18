Follow story
Patrick B. Maney
December 18, 2019
Patrick B. Maney
Patrick B. Maney, 61, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with a private family burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
