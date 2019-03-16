Follow story
Patrick Ludwigson
March 16, 2019
Patrick H. Ludwigson
BLOOMER/MONTELLO, Wis. -- Patrick H. Ludwigson, 89, formerly of Bloomer passed away at his home in Montello Saturday, March 16, 2019. Pat was a tool and die maker in La Crosse and Racine until retiring.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, with details to follow on Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer website: olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
Published on March 20, 2019
in memory of Patrick
