Patrick Garrett Berger
March 23, 2020
Patrick Garrett Berger, 29, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in his home Monday, March 23, 2020. He is the beloved son of Patrick W. Berger and Cindy Eirschele. God is with him and blessed be our memory of him. A full obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 24, 2020
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
