March 23, 2020

Patrick Garrett Berger, 29, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in his home Monday, March 23, 2020. He is the beloved son of Patrick W. Berger and Cindy Eirschele. God is with him and blessed be our memory of him. A full obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 24, 2020
