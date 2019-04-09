Follow story
Patricia J. Wiebke
April 09, 2019
Patricia J. Wiebke
Patricia J. Wiebke, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona, Minn. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Immanuel Luther Church. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 13, 2019
