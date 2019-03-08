Follow story
Patricia Westrud
March 08, 2019
Patricia D. "Patti" Westrud
Patricia D. "Patti" Westrud, 56, of La Crosse died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse with a gathering for family and friends to follow until 3 p.m. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 11, 2019
