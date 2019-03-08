Patricia Westrud
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Patricia Westrud

March 08, 2019

Patricia Westrud Patricia D. "Patti" Westrud
Patricia D. "Patti" Westrud, 56, of La Crosse died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse with a gathering for family and friends to follow until 3 p.m. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 11, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Patricia
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 11, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.