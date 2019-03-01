Follow story
Patricia Brinkley Olson
March 01, 2019
Patricia "Jodean" Brinkley Olson
WESTBY -- Patricia "Jodean" Brinkley Olson, 91, of Westby passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., in Westby. Pastor Pam Harkama and Wayne Goplin will officiate, with burial to follow at Coon Prairie Cemetery, south of Westby. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to Bethel Buttik, Tabby Town USA, Inc. (a non-profit, no kill cat rescue foundation), or to the Westby United Methodist Church.
To see the full obit or leave online condolences please go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family, 608-634-2100.
Published on March 4, 2019
