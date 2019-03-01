Patricia Brinkley Olson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Patricia Brinkley Olson

March 01, 2019

Patricia Brinkley Olson Patricia "Jodean" Brinkley Olson
WESTBY -- Patricia "Jodean" Brinkley Olson, 91, of Westby passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., in Westby. Pastor Pam Harkama and Wayne Goplin will officiate, with burial to follow at Coon Prairie Cemetery, south of Westby. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to Bethel Buttik, Tabby Town USA, Inc. (a non-profit, no kill cat rescue foundation), or to the Westby United Methodist Church.
To see the full obit or leave online condolences please go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family, 608-634-2100.
Published on March 4, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Patricia
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 04, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.