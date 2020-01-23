Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Patricia A. Misch
January 23, 2020
Patricia A. Misch
Patricia A. Misch, 90, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lakeview Health Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Patricia A. Misch, 90, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lakeview Health Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 25, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Patricia
in memory of Patricia
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 25, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.