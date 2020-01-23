Patricia A. Misch
Patricia A. Misch

January 23, 2020

Patricia A. Misch, 90, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lakeview Health Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 25, 2020
