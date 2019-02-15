Patricia Ann McKinney

HOUSTON, Minn. -- Patricia Ann McKinney (Bigley), 70, of Houston went to see her Lord Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Patricia, the oldest of seven children, was born Nov. 11, 1948. She was born in Wenatchee, Wash., and was raised near Crab Orchard, Neb., on a farm, working as hard as a son. She sometimes hid underneath her bed to get out of chores because she loved to read. She graduated from Lewiston High school and attended Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk, Neb., for two-and-a-half years. There she met Mike McKinney and both got married at the age of 19. She dedicated the rest of her life to her family and raising four children. She spent time researching how to make healthy meals from her own garden and cooking bread from scratch. She was also an accomplished seamstress and loved to sew clothes and quilts for her children. In the early 80s, at the age of 34, she was one of seven to start a new Christian school, called Coulee Region Christian School, which is currently located in West Salem and which has graduated some of her grandchildren. After sending her children there, she took part in pioneering the home-school movement in Wisconsin, at a time when it was looked down upon. She home-schooled for 12 years and served as president of the home-schooling group in La Crosse. She was also a founding member of The Church of Christ in La Crosse.

Patricia and Mike moved to Caledonia, Minn., for four years and spent the last 15 years in Houston. Her thirst for knowledge coupled with her love for reading, caused her to create a library of unique literature. She became a self-taught scholar in an eclectic array of subjects. She also built an essential oils business and researched homeopathy. She loved to travel, paint, sew and can all her garden produce. She also had a flair for writing poetry and compositions. But most of all she loved her family and God. Missing a family gathering was never an option. She always brought with, her beautiful, friendly smile and iconic laughter. A great listener, one always felt loved and important while in her company. Her 16 grandchildren are her legacy and she and Mike recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Mike will miss her sense of humor and the caring, positive encourager that she was. Her last hours were spent in enjoyable conversations with friends and family and of course, reading a book.

She is survived by three sisters and two brothers, Diane (Glen) Smith, Linda Rinne (Roger), Gary (Myong), David (Lorraine) and Shari Hickman(Gary); four children and 16 grandchildren, son, Jeramy and (Meri) with children, Jessica, Hannah Jordan and Ryan; daughter, Shannon McKinney and Larry Schneider, with children, Madeleine, Samuel, Michelle, Benjamin, John, Luke, Lucy and Gabriel; son, Michael with children, Charlie, Ella, Oliver and Owen; and daughter, Vanessa.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Kathie; father, Richard Bigley; and mother, Donnabelle Bigley (Scoville).

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Christian Chapel, 1415 Well St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.