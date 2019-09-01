Patricia "Patty" Kuzen

Patricia "Patty" Kuzen , 64, passed away in Honolulu, Hawaii Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, due to complications from an infection. Her loving and supportive son, Jake Kuzen of Waimea (Kauai), Hawaii was at her bedside. Patty was born in La Crosse in 1955, to George and Jean Kihm, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her twin brothers, John and Francis Kihm; and by her first husband, Steven Kuzen. She is survived by her siblings, Steven Kihm of Madison, Wis., Susan (Steven) Wilson of Minnetonka, Minn., David (Beth) Kihm of Albuquerque, N.M., Barbara (Jeff) Sherwood of La Crosse, Jenifer (John Emmons) Kihm of Albuquerque, and Janette (Mike Moulsoff) Kihm of St. Paul, Minn. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Anela (Robert) Richie; as well as her nephew, Connor Wilson; niece, Carly Wilson; niece, Maleta Moulsoff; nephew, Leo Moulsoff; stepgranddaughter, Charlotte; as well as her faithful dog, Lexi.

Patty attended St. Pius X Grade School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She was recognized as a National Merit Scholar for her academic performance. She graduated with a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Minnesota. In 1979, she moved to Waimea (Kauai) to take a position as a pharmacist. She fell in love with the Garden Island and it became her adopted home for the remainder of her life.

Patty was always an engaging conversationalist and loved sharing her insights and opinions about current events, politics, the economy, and more, with anyone who would listen. She was a Green Bay Packer fanatic and always made sure that fan gear and items were available in the pharmacies where she worked, which often lead to lively conversations with like-minded visitors and patrons. She was also a dog lover and took in and cared for many over the years. She connected with a wide range of people and was a generous friend to those in need. She opened her home to many people. She left her mark on the island of Kauai and she will be missed.

A small celebration for family and friends will be held at a later date.