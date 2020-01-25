Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Patricia D. Koula
January 25, 2020
Patricia D. Koula
Patricia D. Koula, 85, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
Pat is survived by her sons, Michael (Sue), Patrick, Dan, Greg and Tony; a brother, Joseph (Kate); sisters, Ann, Cheryl and Jane (Morris); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred; sister, Mary; and brother, Stephen.
Per Pat's wishes there will be no funeral service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Keri and the residents at Heritage Haven for their care and friendship over the years, and the staff at Bethany St. Joseph's for their care and compassion for Pat and her family.
Patricia D. Koula, 85, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
Pat is survived by her sons, Michael (Sue), Patrick, Dan, Greg and Tony; a brother, Joseph (Kate); sisters, Ann, Cheryl and Jane (Morris); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred; sister, Mary; and brother, Stephen.
Per Pat's wishes there will be no funeral service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Keri and the residents at Heritage Haven for their care and friendship over the years, and the staff at Bethany St. Joseph's for their care and compassion for Pat and her family.
Published on January 30, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Patricia
in memory of Patricia
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 30, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.