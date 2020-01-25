Patricia D. Koula
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Patricia D. Koula

January 25, 2020

Patricia D. Koula Patricia D. Koula
Patricia D. Koula, 85, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
Pat is survived by her sons, Michael (Sue), Patrick, Dan, Greg and Tony; a brother, Joseph (Kate); sisters, Ann, Cheryl and Jane (Morris); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred; sister, Mary; and brother, Stephen.
Per Pat's wishes there will be no funeral service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Keri and the residents at Heritage Haven for their care and friendship over the years, and the staff at Bethany St. Joseph's for their care and compassion for Pat and her family.
Published on January 30, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Patricia D. Koula, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Patricia
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 30, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.