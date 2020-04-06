Patricia Ann Kaufman
Patricia Ann Kaufman

April 06, 2020

Patricia Ann Kaufman, 78, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation a private family service was held and burial was in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
