Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Patricia Ann Kaufman
April 06, 2020
Patricia Ann Kaufman
Patricia Ann Kaufman, 78, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation a private family service was held and burial was in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia Ann Kaufman, 78, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation a private family service was held and burial was in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Patricia
in memory of Patricia
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.