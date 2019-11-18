Follow story
Patricia Hull
November 18, 2019
Patricia L. Hull
Patricia L. Hull, 62, of La Crosse died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2019, in her home.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the Blaschke & Schneider funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Private family burial will be held in Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery.
