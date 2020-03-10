Patricia 'Patty' L. Gotz

Our wonderful sister, Patty passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with all of her sisters by her side, after a short but courageous battle with Leiomyosarcoma.

Patty was born to Theresa (Korger) and Clarence Gotz Nov. 8, 1962, in La Crosse. She grew up on St. Joseph Ridge, graduated high school in 1980, from La Crosse Central, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, in December 1984, with a degree in education. Patty worked in the Milwaukee area, for many years and eventually moved back to La Crosse in 2003. Most recently, Patty was employed at Altra Federal Credit Union, in the call center. She enjoyed working at Altra and felt blessed to be part of a great organization with wonderful co-workers and management. The care and concern shown by Altra during her journey was phenomenal.

Patty enjoyed music and was a big Milwaukee sports fan and always looked forward to the annual Gotz family Brewers game and tailgating event. She was witty and brilliant accompanied with an adventuresome spirit. Patty liked to teach her nieces and nephews through singing funny, spontaneous and creative songs. When asked to describe Patty, her nieces and nephews said she was fun, feisty, loyal, strong, reliable, sassy, unapologetic-ally herself, confident and loved to wear bright lipstick. One of Patty's strongest characteristics was her bravery, which not only showed in the past 10 months, but in 1987, when she unselfishly donated one of her kidneys to her sister, Pauline. From this gift, Pauline was able to live an additional 22 years. Patty was our quiet hero.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Theresa; sister, Pauline; and newborn niece, Amy Craig. Patty is survived by her siblings, Phyllis (Mike) Craig, Charlotte (John) Hershey, Alice (Jeff) Clements, Ken (Laurel) Gotz, Mary (Mark) Schuttenhelm and Carol (Jeff) Mohring; her treasure chest of nieces and nephews, Michelle Craig, Corey and Carl Hershey and Colette (Brian) Spranger; Ryan Clements (Holly Meier); Ashley (Blaine) Sondreal, Rob (Cassie) Gotz and Sandy Gotz; Luke (Miranda) Schuttenhelm and Anna Schuttenhelm, Spencer (Michelle) Mohring and Clare and Natalie Mohring; and grandnieces and nephews, Reed Spranger, Logan, Brycen and Jordan Sondreal, Lucas, Annie and Lacie Gotz, Alek and Ali Gotz, Jace Clements and Myles Mohring-Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. Father Biju Kunjukutty will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

We would like to thank Dr. Karen Cowan, the Hospice Care team, Jodi, Trin, Gloria, Liz and Chaplain Kristin, and the wonderful staff in the Intensive Care unit at Mayo Clinic.

"Until we meet again Patty, may God hold you in the palm of His hand, and may you rest in peace. We will miss you Patty!"