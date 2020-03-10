Follow story
Patricia L. Gotz
March 10, 2020
Patricia 'Patty' L. Gotz
Patricia "Patty" L. Gotz, 57, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Joseph Ridge Parish, W2601 State Rd. 33, La Crosse. Father Biju Kunjukutty will celebrate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at the church. To view the obituary in it's entirety and offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 11, 2020
