Patricia Ann Corcoran Gardner
August 31, 1939 - October 06, 2019
Patricia Ann Corcoran Gardner
Patricia "Patsy" Ann Corcoran Gardner, 80, died peacefully at Bethany Riverside Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in La Crosse.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Ralph Gardner, Galesville; children, Daniel (Hana) Gardner, Vernon Hills, Ill., Dana (Timothy) Gardner Fox, La Crescent, Minn., and Mark (Tracy) Gardner, Denmark, Minn.; siblings, Nellie (Jack) Corcoran Richman, Milwaukee, Lawrence (Mardell) Corcoran, Ettrick, Richard (Sharon) Corcoran, Black River Falls, Ronald (Bonnie) Corcoran, Galesville and Kathy (Jeff) Corcoran Kobs, Raleigh, N.C.; and grandchildren, Aleisha Gardner, Kayla Gardner, Jana Florian, Jacob Florian, Thomas Florian, Ava Fox, Sophie Fox, Alexander Gardner and Elizabeth Gardner. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Corcoran, Ettrick; and parents, Donald Corcoran and Myrtle Walter Corcoran, Ettrick.
Patricia was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Ettrick, to Donald and Myrtle Corcoran. She graduated from Gale-Ettrick High School in 1957. She married Ralph Gardner in 1969. After moving to La Crosse, Patricia worked for the La Crosse Telephone Co., and later Trane Co., as a switch board operator. The couple raised three children. Her children remember her as a very kind mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and put family first.
Patricia grew up on a dairy farm in Ettrick. She loved socializing with family and friends and could talk on the phone for hours. She doted over her children and grandchildren. Her family looked forward to her special dishes like Swedish meatballs, homemade bread and cookies. She appreciated nature. Patricia was an active member of the Catholic church and was passionate about volunteering her time to help those in need. Throughout her life, Patricia maintained a calm and sweet nature, which won the trust and hearts of many people who continue to be touched by her nurturing love and words of wisdom today.
A visitation is scheduled at 11 a.m. with a funeral at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Galesville. Lunch will follow. The Rev. Antony Joseph will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patricia's life. The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany Riverside, Lighthouse Wing, for their kind, compassionate and loving care of Patricia. To send flowers to the family of Patricia Ann Corcoran Gardner, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 8, 2019
