Patricia Cooke
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Patricia Cooke

June 20, 2019

Patricia Cooke Patricia Cooke
Patricia Cooke passed away peacefully June 20, 2019, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. July 27, at La Crosse Country Club, 300 Marcou Road, Onalaska. Burial will be in the Old St. Francis Cemetery in Torrington, Conn., Aug. 22. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent the Gundersen Medical Foundation or Charity of one's choice. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary and to share online condolences.
Published on June 29, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Patricia
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 29, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.