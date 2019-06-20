Follow story
Patricia Cooke
June 20, 2019
Patricia Cooke
Patricia Cooke passed away peacefully June 20, 2019, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. July 27, at La Crosse Country Club, 300 Marcou Road, Onalaska. Burial will be in the Old St. Francis Cemetery in Torrington, Conn., Aug. 22. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent the Gundersen Medical Foundation or Charity of one's choice. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary and to share online condolences.
Published on June 29, 2019
