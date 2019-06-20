Patricia Cooke

Patricia Cooke, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, passed peacefully with her daughter, Joanne Cooke and friend, Carrie Lapham, holding her at Eagle Crest South.

Born Feb. 15, 1930, the only child of Edmund and Mary Dwan in Torrington, Conn.

She was introduced to her husband, Joseph Cooke, by her godmother, Jane Scovle. After their first date Joseph went home that night and told his father that he had met the woman he would marry. They were married Sept. 24, 1949, in Torrington.

Patricia followed Joe as his career had them moving around the country. In the first 25 years of their marriage they had 19 homes. She had moving down to a science, while raising five daughters, only two born in the same city. In 1974, Patricia announced that the next move would be the last. Joe gave her a choice of Front Royal, Va., or La Crosse. She chose La Crosse, so in 1975, La Crosse became their hometown. Patricia was flipping houses before flipping became a thing.

Preceded in death by Joseph, May 5, 1999; daughter, Mary Ellen Ehle, 2013; parents, Edmund and Mary Dwan; in-laws, Joseph and Maggie Cooke; sister-in-law, Virginia Cooke Grunewald; and brother-in-law, Robert Cooke.

Survived by daughters, Joanne Cooke of La Crosse, Barbara (Buddy) Davidson, Jane (Dan) Babcock, both of Manitowoc, Wis., and Margaret (John) Mims of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Joseph (Ellen) Ehle of Monroe, Wis.; great-granddaughters, Grace and Faith Ehle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; great-grandson, Milo Ehle of Monroe.

Thank you to the staff at Eagle Crest South for the great care they gave Patricia in the two years she was in Assisted Living.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Old St. Francis Cemetery in Torrington, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent the Gundersen Medical Foundation or charity of one's choice.