Patricia Dawn (Pervisky) Breidel

HOLMEN -- Patricia Dawn (Pervisky) Breidel, 86, of Holmen went to her heavenly home July 4, 2019.

She was born in La Crosse, to George and Esther Pervisky. She grew up with her eight siblings on the South side of La Crosse. She married LeRoy Breidel in 1953. Patricia loved to dance in her younger years and enjoyed tending her gardens. She had a compassionate heart for her beloved animals. She enjoyed traveling to Nevada, with her husband, LeRoy and son, Randy and Sheri. In her most recent years she looked forward to church and lunch outings with son, Steve and Chris.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Christine Thompson) and Randy (Sheri McDonald), both of Holmen; five grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Paszek, Alicia (Jeremiah) Reed, Jeremy (Amber) Breidel, Matthew (Katie) Breidel and Eryn (Alex) Hein; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Pervisky; and sister, Judy Krause.

She was preceded in death by parents, George and Esther Pervisky; six siblings, Betty, Phyllis, Lorraine, Mary, George and John.

The family would like to thank the caring and loving community at Marinuka Manor Nursing home in Galesville and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care and our family and friends for their love, support and prayers.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3 p.m. July 13, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., in Onalaska. Pastor Steve Dawson will officiate, with burial at Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen.