Patrice Gatzlaff
February 19, 1949 - December 26, 2019

HOLMEN/ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Patrice Gatzlaff, 70, of Holmen and formerly of Rochester passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Faribault, Minn., Feb. 19, 1949, to William J. Patton II and Margaret McCarthy Patton. Pat graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School class of 1967, in Fairbault and earned a bachelor of arts in elementary education at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., class of 1971. She married her devoted husband, Ron Gatzlaff July 31, 1971. She spent her life teaching, working with, and caring for children and families.
Pat is survived by Ron; daughter, Kate (Joel Johnston) and their sons, Noah (21) and Connor (20) of Glassboro, N.J.; son, Kevin (Rachael Alaniz) and their daughters, Daisy (10) and Cosette (2) of Yorktown, Ind.; daughter, Kristin (Bob Servais) and their sons, Jack (14) and Owen (13) of Holmen; brothers, Bill Patton (Alice) of Clearwater, Minn., Mike Patton (Mona) of St. Joseph, Tom Patton (Nancy) of Fort Collins, Colo.; and Steve Patton (Trish) of Pensacola, Fla.; mother-in-law, Betty Gatzlaff of Lewiston, Minn.; brother-in-law, Dean Gatzlaff (Kathy) of Tallahassee, Fla.; sister-in-law, Jodi Heim (Bruce) of Utica, Minn.; and many extended family and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tim Patton; a granddaughter, Aria Gatzlaff; aunts, Carol McCarthy and Nancy McCarthy; uncles, Tim McCarthy and Bob Patton; and father-in-law, Kermit Gatzlaff.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen, with visitation an hour before the service and light luncheon to follow. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, also at St. Elizabeth's. Interment will be in Our Savior's Moravian Church Hebron Cemetery in Altura, Minn., at a later date this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House, Rochester, Minn. Information and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published on January 18, 2020
