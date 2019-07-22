Oscar M. Hagen

Oscar M. Hagen, 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born June 7, 1926, in Dunseith, N.D., to John and Agnes (Aasness) Hagen. He married Emmeline Hansen in 1954. Oscar served as a U.S. Marine during World War II. He received his BS in mechanical engineering from University of Minnesota and his Master's degree (MSME) from the University of Wisconsin. He worked his entire engineering career at Trane Company, until his retirement in 1986.

Oscar was an avid downhill skier, taking his family on many ski trips to Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. He would walk up Grandad's bluff during the off season, enabling him to ski until he was 89 years old.

Oscar is survived by his daughters, Diane (George) Kiehl, Karen (Michael) Nohr, Sarah (Patrick) Lamke and Julia (Robert) Grunke; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Katherine, Megan and Kimberly; and great-granddaughters, Emmy and Harper. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and all of his seven brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, with visitation from 10 a.m. until start of services. Burial with military honors will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery immediately following service.

Oscar's family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be given to English Lutheran Church or Gundersen Medical Foundation. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .