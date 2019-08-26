Follow story
Orvin Glenn Lee
August 26, 2019
Orvin Glenn Lee
CASHTON -- Orvin Glenn Lee, 73, of Cashton passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, after a short battle with lung disease. He was surrounded by his entire, loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Monsignor Robert Hundt will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning with a rosary at 3:45 p.m. and concluding at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Middle Ridge. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday morning.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on August 27, 2019
