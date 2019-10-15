Follow story
Orlean A. Koch
February 29, 1924 - October 15, 2019
Orlean A. Koch
BLACK RIVER FALLS/LA CROSSE --Orlean A. Koch, 95, of Black River Falls and formerly of La Crosse passed away Monday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital.
She was born in St. Paul, Feb. 29, 1924, to George and Eleanor Arndt. She graduated from Humboldt High School in 1941 and University of Minnesota Dental Hygiene school in 1943. She worked for Dr. Paul Danz for seven years before her marriage to Ralph Koch Sept. 16, 1950, at St. James Lutheran Church in West St. Paul. She was a long-time member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.
Orlean is survived by her husband, Ralph. She was mother to four sons, Ralph David (deceased) (Cathy McKenzie) Koch, Jeffrey (Lori) Koch, Steven (Michele) Koch and Kenneth Koch (deceased). She had 11 grandchildren, Jason (Teresa), Scott (deceased), Rebecca (Ken), Paul, Lauren (Jon), Alex, Harrison (Lauren), Alexis (Jeff), Jason (Maggie), Aaron (Kellie), Madison; and 19 great-grandchildren. She had two siblings, Floyd (deceased) and Charlene.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call on the family from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. A lunch will follow at First Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Orlean A. Koch, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
