Orin Calvin Stenslien

Orin Calvin Stenslien, “The Big O,” was born in La Crosse, Sept. 12, 1937, to Oscar and Cora (Overson) Stenslien of Stoddard.

He was raised on the family farm outside of Stoddard. He graduated from De Soto High School in the spring of 1955. In June of 1955, at the age of 17, he decided that a life of milking cows was not for him, so he joined the Navy. His life in the Navy involved tours to Japan and Hong Kong, on the aircraft carriers U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard and U.S.S. Yorktown.

Upon discharge from the Navy he moved to Milwaukee, working different jobs before learning to become a mason. It was in Milwaukee, where he met and married Edie La Marr and had two boys, Gary and David. In 1965, he bought 24 acres of the family farm and built a house overlooking the valley of his childhood. It was on this same land that he hunted, cut many loads of firewood and shared several cold beers with his friends.

In retirement, after a life of hard physical labor, his interests turned to maintaining a beautiful lawn and reading. He spent a vast amount of time reading books, mainly with a Western theme. On his 75th birthday, he received an iPad for his birthday and that become his window to the world. He spent a generous portion of his time in his comfortable leather recliner, researching news stories and watching his big screen TV, while looking out the large picture window, viewing the land and valley that he lived on for over 70 years of his life.

On Monday morning, Feb. 4, 2019, at 9 a.m. this is how he gently passed away…

Orin is survived by his wife, Edie; two sons, Gary of Stoddard and David of Los Angeles; grandson, Joshua; and brother, Gordon (Bonnie) Stenslien; special family members he loved dearly, Frank and Laura O'Laughlin and family, David and Tracy Konopacki and family, Bryan and Diana McGrath and family and Jesus Cruz; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as an innumerable amount of close family friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Ave., La Crosse. Pastor Mark Clements will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be held at a later date. Military honors will follow the service. Flowers and cards can be sent to the church. Please visit our online guestbook for Orin at .