Orin A. Nyseth

WEST SALEM -- Orin A. Nyseth, 98, of West Salem died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem.

Orin and his twin sister, Marie, were born Feb. 25, 1921, to Adolph and Marie Nyseth at Whitehall. Their mother died in childbirth. Orin and Marie were raised by an uncle and aunt, Henry and Palma Tangen, with their daughter, Phyllis, in Fuller Coulee, near Pigeon Falls. Their older sister, Marcella, remained with their dad, who lived nearby.

Orin graduated from Whitehall High School in 1939. His favorite classes were the industrial arts. There was no money for college, so Orin worked various jobs until he was hired by Alfred Nelson, a carpenter, and decided that carpentry was the future for him. Orin married Elvern Ericksen of Holmen, June 25, 1951, and they moved to West Salem, where she taught elementary school and he worked with Fritz Diekroeger, building homes, garages, barns and whatever else people wanted built or remodeled. In 1956, Orin and Elvern had a daughter, Miriam. Eventually, Orin formed his own business to continue building and remodeling area homes and outbuildings. Orin never really retired, he just took on projects on a smaller scale. Orin was a willing and generous volunteer for Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, the Lion's Club and the Coulee Chordsmen. He was a long-time barber-shopper, who also enjoyed fishing, dancing, travel and time spent with his favorite dog, Nero Woof.

Orin is survived by his wife, Elvern; daughter, Miriam (Cary) Heyer; nephews, William Johnson, Steven (Pam) Johnson and Thomas (Bonnie) Johnson; and nieces, Eleanor (Robert) Johnson, Sigrid (Dave) Crist, Eldre (Jeffrey) Westegaard and Lori (Mark) Blabac and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcella and her husband, Palmer Petersen, sister, Marie and her husband, Richard Johnson; and nephew, Robert Johnson.

Orin said that he didn't have the patience to be a good teacher, but based on the comments of many who attended his visitation and funeral, he taught by example. His patience, nonjudgmental kindness and unflagging willingness to help, coupled with a fine sense of humor, will be dearly missed.

