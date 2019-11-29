Opal Ruth Hauser

ONALASKA -- Opal Ruth Hauser, 94, of Onalaska passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at SpringBrook in Onalaska. She was born Feb. 6, 1925, to Oswald and Blanche (Engleman) Schnick of Hixton.

Mrs. Hauser is survived by three sons, Paul (Joan) Hauser of Holmen, Robert (Katie) Hauser of Rochester, Minn., Dick (Karen) Hauser of Rosemount, Minn.; and seven grandchildren, Jeff Hauser of Titusville, Fla., Kristin Hauser of Sun Prairie, Wis., Gregg Hauser of Park City, Utah, Alexis and Kayla Hauser of Nashville, Tenn., Aksel (Beth) Hauser of Rochester, Minn., Linde Hauser of Raleigh, N.C.; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Eden, Gretchen, and Henry all of Rochester.

She graduated from Hixton High School in 1943 and St Francis School of Nursing in 1946. On Oct. 25, 1947, she married Dr. Robert Hauser, a young veterinarian. Together they ran the Hauser Veterinary Clinic (now La Crosse Veterinary Clinic) for 38 years.

Opal was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church of Onalaska participating in all activities in her younger years. She also enjoyed gardening, her flowers, sewing, reading, playing Euchre, baking, and her sons' sports activities at all levels. Her family was very important to her. Many happy parties were enjoyed at the family "Ferkel" Barn near Holmen and the family deer hunting cabin near Hixton where friends and relatives gathered for many parties and especially the big Thanksgiving dinners during hunting season.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Jay and Bill Hauser; granddaughter, Heidi Hauser; great-grandson, Griffin Hauser; sister, Vivian Curran; and brother, Irvin Schnick.

Memorial service for Opal will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St Paul's Lutheran Church. Pastor Brett Ehlke will officiate. Burial will follow in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St Paul's Lutheran Church or School.

Opal's family would like to thank the staff of Mayo Hospice and SpringBrook for their care and compassion.