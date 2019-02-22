Olive M. Rudie

COON VALLEY -- Olive M. Rudie, 94, of rural Coon Valley died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.

She was born March 17, 1924, to Edwin and Minnie Rudie. She graduated from Westby High School. On July 26, 1952, she married Kenneth Rudie. They farmed in the town of Coon, on the Rudie farm until 1956, when they moved to the town of Hamburg, where they farmed the Blihovde farm. Olive worked part time at the Coon Valley Sales Barn. She was an active member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary, Norskedalen and the Hamburg Election Board. Olive was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking – especially cookies.

Survivors include her son, Lee of Coon Valley; two grandsons, John (Sara) of Coon Valley and Shawn (Heather) of Norway, Iowa; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Mia, Sierra and Sawyer; one great-great-grandchild, Sadie; one sister, Mary Lou Stigen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 1994; daughter-in-law, Mary; three sisters, Eunice Pederson, Elaine Steenburg and Lorraine Albrecht.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at . Memorials may be directed to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, Norskedalen, or the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary.