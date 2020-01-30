Olive Idella Koessler

Olive Idella Koessler, 95, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, with her family by her side.

Olive was born in Cashton, to Melvin and Ida Haugen July 3, 1924. She attended a school near Melvina, until the family moved to a farm near Norwalk, where she graduated from eight grade. Because she did not have transportation to high school, she worked for various local families.

Olive went on to a movie date with Lois Biever's brother. At the movie she met Paul Koessler, whom she had noticed at dances in Cashton and the rest is history. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, Nov. 11, 1942. Together they farmed on the County Road D farm, until their retirement, when they built a home in the valley.

We will always remember her bountiful gardens, flowers galore, beautiful quilts, most of them her own creative designs, sandbakkels, and krumkake, and lefse. Most of all, she loved cooking for her family, where you could never get away without feeling "stuffed." She loved participating in lively family conversations, which often ended in her erupting in giggles.

Olive was always supportive of the military. She was proud that all five of her brothers served their country. In fact, her eldest brother, Lester, was a sailor and gunner on an LST boat and fought in five major battles, the last being D-Day at Normandy. He was rewarded with four bronze stars, a story she has told often.

Olive is survived by four daughters, Shirley (Mike) Nelson, Jean Koessler, Vicki (Royce) Plein and Debra Koessler-Wieman (Paul); granddaughters, Michelle Nelson (Lawrence Angrave), Kris (Kevin) Pflaging, Melissa (Tim) Arnold, Jessica (Joe) Jerome; great-grandchildren, Arielle Angerthal, Zachary Angerthal and Julio Lucas Angrave, Paulina Angrave, Mikala Arnold, Turner Arnold, Samantha, Ella, Brody and Walker Jerome, Mia, James and Ashton Wieman; a brother, Vernon; along with many other relatives and dear friends.

Olive was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Koessler; brothers, Lester, Lawrence, James and Robert Haugen; sisters, Agnes Lemke, Gladys Bates, Marion Mlsna and Betty Niedfeldt; and grandchildren, Todd Mancl, Jason Wieman and Mindy Wieman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Pine Hollow, Wis. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.