Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ole E. Knutson
October 27, 2019
Ole E. Knutson
Ole E. Knutson, 83, of Rockland, Sparta and Bangor, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Tomah VA Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta. Burial with military honors will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, at the church.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family and a complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com. To send flowers to the family of Ole E. Knutson, please visit Tribute Store.
Ole E. Knutson, 83, of Rockland, Sparta and Bangor, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Tomah VA Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta. Burial with military honors will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, at the church.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family and a complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com. To send flowers to the family of Ole E. Knutson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 28, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Ole
in memory of Ole
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.