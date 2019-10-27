Ole E. Knutson
Ole E. Knutson

October 27, 2019

Ole E. Knutson, 83, of Rockland, Sparta and Bangor, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Tomah VA Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta. Burial with military honors will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, at the church.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on October 28, 2019
