November 10, 2019

Norman "Norm" Daniel Thingvold, 95, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on November 11, 2019
