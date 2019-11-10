Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Norman Daniel Thingvold
November 10, 2019
Norman 'Norm' Daniel Thingvold
Norman "Norm" Daniel Thingvold, 95, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
Norman "Norm" Daniel Thingvold, 95, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on November 11, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Norman
in memory of Norman
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.