Norman Edward Pickering

HOLMEN -- Norman Edward Pickering, 81, of Holmen passed away of cardiac failure May 17, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse.

Norman was born in Galesville, May 31, 1937, to Allison and Mae (VanderLaan) Pickering. He married Barbara Lovig in 1959 and later divorced. Norman married Karen Kaiser in 1987 and later divorced, but remained good friends.

Norman is survived by two daughters, Angela (Robert) Perez of Temecula, Calif., and Kelli Qualley of Whitehall. He is further survived by sister, Vicki Huffman; son-in-law, Stephen Bergsten; brother-in-law, Darrel Voss; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Colleen Bergsten; sister, Joan (Rustad) Voss; brothers-in-law, Walter Rustad and David Huffman; and his loyal and devoted canine, Bucky.

Norman's work history included being a printer, carpenter, cable serviceman, bartender, Wis. DOT engineering technician, with the most recent as a salesman for twelve years at Gander Mountain.

He was active in Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, NRA, enjoyed hunting, as well as trapshooting at Gunslick and took a special interest in Elvis Presley, Tony Curtis, wildlife art (especially pheasants) and westerns of all kinds. Norman cherished the conversations he had with his good friends, Jim Fleming and Jim Nelson. He loved the time he had living in Arizona and was a cowboy at heart. Many people recognized him by his hats and boots!

Private graveside services will be held at Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen, Sunday, July 14, with a celebration of life to follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Onalaska American Legion on Sand Lake Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. An online guestbook is available at .