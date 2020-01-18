Norman Henry Brueggen

CASHTON -- Norman Henry Brueggen, 92, of Cashton passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. He was born at home on St. Mary's Ridge, Aug. 16, 1927, to Henry and Mary (Butzler) Brueggen. He graduated from Cashton High School in 1945. He was drafted into the Army and served two years as a photographer.

Norman was united in marriage to Bernice Hemmersbach Oct. 2, 1951. Norman and Bernice owned Brueggen's Service Station in Cashton and they worked together until their retirement. He enjoyed snowmobiling, taking care of the snowmobile trails, family history, playing cards and going to auctions.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; his children, Karen Brueggen of Cashton, Barbara (Gary) Von Ruden of Ontario, Clayton (Sandy) Brueggen of Sparta, Janet Gillitzer of Westby and Lois (Denny) Clements of Bangor; grandchildren, Amy (Jeremiah) Becker, Jeremy (Kristen) Hanson and their children, Isaac, Deven, Haley and Gavin, Whitney (Seth) Fagan and their children, Dawson, Aliza, Delilah, Sadie and Josie, Sarah (Conner Miles) Brueggen, Erin (Dan) Kabat and their children, Hunter and Alexa, Jesse (Amanda) Caulum and their son, Arlo, Hannah (Tyler Burkett) Peterson; his sister, Mary Ann (Leslie) Leis; his sister-in-law, Frances Brueggen; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary; his siblings, Alvera (James) Hendersin, Ervin Brueggen and Betty Jane (Willard) Donskey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements.