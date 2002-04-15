Norman "Dutch" E. Baker

Dutch was born Sept. 13, 1929, in a small Illinois town, into a farming family. He had one sister and three brothers.

In 1957, he moved his family, his wife, Betty Lou, and his daughter and two sons, to Colorado. He took a job as a carpenter and he used those skills his whole life. He built many houses, furniture and toys, which are still cherished today. Betty Lou died April 15, 2002, in Colorado.

On March 29, 2003, Dutch married recently widowed, Norma Jean Westerfield. Jean was Mrs. Oktoberfest in 1973. Jean and Dutch lived in Onalaska, until 2010, when they moved to Charlotte, N.C., to be closer to his family.

Dutch was tragically killed July 15, 2019, after being struck by a motor vehicle. Dutch was 89 years old, and still very active and leading a healthy life.

He was preceded in death by Betty Lou Baker and Kaitlin E. Mahr.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jean Westerfield Baker; four children, including stepdaughter, Debra Westerfield Mahr (Todd); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life was held July 19, in Charlotte.

Memorials can be made to Kaitlin's Table at Gundersen Medical Foundation.