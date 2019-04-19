Norma Belle (Wemette) Reed

SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- Norma Belle (Wemette) Reed, 98, of Spring Grove passed away Friday, April 19 2019, at Tweeten Lutheran Healthcare in Spring Grove, surrounded by her family.

Norma was born Feb. 12, 1921, in Minneapolis, the fourth child of 10, to Oscar and Gustava (Olson) Wemette. She was a 1938 Viroqua High School graduate, and attended Normal Teacher's School. She taught in Esofea, in a one room school house

On Jan. 7, 1944, Norma married Loren Earl (Jim) Reed in Viroqua. The couple farmed in Westby and La Farge. Jim worked at a lumber business in Hillsboro, before moving to Spring Grove in 1957.

Jim and Norma raised six daughters, while in Spring Grove, before moving to La Crosse in 1972. Norma studied accounting at WWTC and then worked as a bookkeeper at the La Crosse Country Club for 10 years and retired in 1984. After Jim's death in 1995, Norma moved back to Spring Grove, in 2005.

Norma was a past member of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in La Crosse, and upon returning to Spring Grove, renewed her membership at Trinity Lutheran. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed journaling, crossword puzzles and playing cards, but most of all Norma enjoyed being wherever her family was.

Survivors include five daughters, Diane (Mike) Schmidt of Spring Grove and Florida, Donna (Gary) Glasrud of Burnsville, Minn., Linda Larson of Savage, Minn., Janice (Art) Peterson of Chaska, Minn., and Maribeth Anderson of Laguna Woods, Calif.; and son-in-law, Tony Young of Spokane, Wash.; 15 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Mary Strangstalien of Westby, Bob (Bev) Wemette of Alma, Wis., and Pat (Bruce) Daniel of Belvidere, Ill.; and sisters-in-law, Pat Wemette of Georgia, and Kathy Wemette of Keokuk, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Young; granddaughter, Michele Schmidt; son-in-law, Brad Larson; grand-son-in-law, Lew Kelly; and six siblings, Lawrence, Francis, Harry, William (Bill), Tom, and Lorraine Dustin.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.

Memorials are welcome to Trinity Lutheran Church, 203 E. Main St., Spring Grove, Minn., 55974; or Giants of The Earth, 163 W. Main St. Spring Grove, Minn., 55974.

Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.