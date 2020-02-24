Norma E. (Hoffman) Nichols

CASHTON -- Norma E. (Hoffman) Nichols, 94, of Cashton passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born July 12, 1925, to Roy and Aletta (Erickson) Dinger in rural Cashton, Cannon Valley, Wis.

After graduation from high school Norma attended La Crosse School of Beauty and began working at Doerflinger's Beauty Salon in La Crosse. It was while she was working in La Crosse, that she met a handsome Merchant Marine. This blind date led to more dates and March 16, 1948, Norma and Jack Hoffman were married. They made their home in La Crosse until 1955, when they moved to Onalaska. In the summer of 1969, she and Jack moved to Cashton, where they purchased a tavern that they named Jack and Norma's Home Tavern.

Norma loved people and visiting with family. She also was very good at making a stranger feel like she knew them all of their life. Norma was very active in the communities in which she lived. Being a Boy Scout leader, life-long member of Portland Lutheran Church and Bible school teacher were a few of her favorite pastimes. Norma would joke that she could go from teaching Sunday school to bar-tending all in the same day.

Her husband, Jack, passed away Nov. 11, 1980. Several years later she and Jack's dear friend, Doug Nichols, reconnected and were married September of 1990.

Norma loved her family and cherished time that she could spend with them. When her memory was failing, it was seeing the grandkids and her children, who brought so much joy to her heart. Norma will be missed by many.

Norma is survived by her children, Kristi Winters of Beloit, Wis., Jay (Cynthia Jarvela) Hoffman of Soldiers Grove, Brenda (Greg) Zitzmann of Brice Prairie and Brian (Marita) Hoffman of Cashton; grandchildren, Tiffany, Matthew, Justin, Eric, Neil, Kassandra, Kelly, and Erin; great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Ryan, Kodi, Kobe, Kingston, Hunter and Alexa; and also by the children and grandchildren of her second husband, Doug Nichols; along with other relatives and dear friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Hoffman in November of 1980, and Doug Nichols in 2018; her parents; two sons, Steve and Mark Hoffman; and her only sibling, Blaine Dinger.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Portland Lutheran Church, rural Cashton. Pastor Dave Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Family has asked that memorials be given to the Norseland Nursing Home Activity Department or NASA (North American Squirrel Association), for all of the generous pontoon rides they do for nursing home residents. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .