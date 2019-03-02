Follow story
Norma J. Irish
March 02, 2019
Norma J. Irish
BRICE PRAIRIE -- Norma J. Irish, 75, from Brice Prairie passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held in Norma's honor at noon Wednesday, March 6, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., with visitation being held one hour prior at 11 a.m. In accordance with Norma's wishes, a burial will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found online at Couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on March 4, 2019
