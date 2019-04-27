Follow story
Norma Lucille Fruechte
April 27, 2019 -
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Norma Lucille Fruechte (born Norma Lucille Paus), 97, resident of New Albin died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Thornton Manor Care Center in Lansing, Iowa. Norma was born April 24, 1922, in Dorchester, Iowa.
A celebration of Norma's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Peter's Christian Community Church in New Albin. Pastor Dick Wohlgemuth will officiate. Military honors and a lunch following. Visitation will precede the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. that same day at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 1, 2019
