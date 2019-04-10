Norma C. Buckley
Norma C. Buckley

February 03, 1927 - April 10, 2019

Norma C. Buckley Norma C. Buckley
ELMA, Iowa -- Norma C. Buckley, 92, of Elma passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1927, to Charles and Clara (Knippling) Boyle. On June 27, 1944, she married Garland Buckley and they farmed near Elma. Farming and her family were her pride and joy. Norma is survived by four children, Thomas Buckley; Patricia Hibbs, Jane Wood and Paul Buckley; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, one sister; one brother; and numerous in-laws, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Garland; three brothers; and four sisters.
Services were held April 13. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published on April 21, 2019
