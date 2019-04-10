Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Norma C. Buckley
February 03, 1927 - April 10, 2019
Norma C. Buckley
ELMA, Iowa -- Norma C. Buckley, 92, of Elma passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1927, to Charles and Clara (Knippling) Boyle. On June 27, 1944, she married Garland Buckley and they farmed near Elma. Farming and her family were her pride and joy. Norma is survived by four children, Thomas Buckley; Patricia Hibbs, Jane Wood and Paul Buckley; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, one sister; one brother; and numerous in-laws, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Garland; three brothers; and four sisters.
Services were held April 13. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
ELMA, Iowa -- Norma C. Buckley, 92, of Elma passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1927, to Charles and Clara (Knippling) Boyle. On June 27, 1944, she married Garland Buckley and they farmed near Elma. Farming and her family were her pride and joy. Norma is survived by four children, Thomas Buckley; Patricia Hibbs, Jane Wood and Paul Buckley; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, one sister; one brother; and numerous in-laws, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Garland; three brothers; and four sisters.
Services were held April 13. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published on April 21, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Norma
in memory of Norma
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 20, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.