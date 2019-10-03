Follow story
Norma Jean Anderson
June 02, 1936 - October 03, 2019
Norma Jean (Souchek) Anderson went to her eternal home Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. Norma was born June 2, 1936, in La Crosse, the daughter of John and Irene (Streeck) Souchek. She lived in the Bangor community all her life until she moved to the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta, March 15, 2019, as a result of her cancer diagnosis.
Norma graduated from Bangor High School in 1954. On April 12, 1961, she was united in marriage to Clarence (Andy) Anderson at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor, where they were lifetime members. She worked at Jack Winter in La Crosse, for 11 years and in 1985, she returned to Bangor High School, not as a student, but as a cook. It was a job she truly loved!
Norma's family was very important to her. She especially loved sharing the Christmas season with them as they gathered in her home. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey; his wife, Tammy and their children, Jessica (Charlie) Mlsna and Kyle Anderson; her daughter, Jolene (Richard) Sheil and their son, John; her sisters, Barbara Anderson, Sharon (John) Gilbertson and Sandra (Richard) Lasko; her brother, John (Mariann) Souchek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy; her parents; her in-laws, Alvin and Hilda Anderson; her sister-in-law, Mildred Olson and her husband, Robert; her sister, Judy Schaller and husband, Gene; her sister, Linda Lasko and husband, Jerry; her brother-in-law, Laurence Anderson; an infant brother, David; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor, with Pastor Roy Hefti officiating. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday at the church.
Norma requested that memorials be given to Sunshine on the Trail, St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor First Responders, or the La Crosse County Food Pantry.
Norma wanted to extend a very special thank you to her lifelong friends, who were always willing to provide transportation for her as she never got her driver's license. Special thanks also to Doris Mashak, who was Mom's taxi for Sunday church services for many years after Dad passed. Norma's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at the Morrow Memorial Home, who made her last months more comfortable and gave her the independence she desired. Her family is also grateful to the staff with Gundersen Hospice, who were there for us when trying to figure out Mom's care plan. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of loss. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. To send flowers to the family of Norma Jean Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
