Norbert Joseph Hammes
April 18, 1936 - October 06, 2019
Norbert Joseph Hammes Jr.
MARQUETTE, Iowa -- Norbert Joseph Hammes Jr., 83, of Marquette passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home with family at his side. Norbert was born April 18, 1936, in La Crosse, the son of Norbert and Marie (Baumgartner) Hammes Sr. He was the oldest of eight children. He attended Holy Trinity Parish Elementary School and Aquinas High School in La Crosse.
Norbert was united in marriage to Joyce Martinek May 5, 1956, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. They had one child, Deborah, before Joyce passed away. He was then united in marriage with Nancy Rehm Jan. 14, 1961, at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor, Iowa. They had three children, Mark, Marigrace and Margaret and raised their family in Marquette.
Norb worked in HVAC, as an electrician for Wettstein Brothers in La Crosse. He trained at a technical school in Minneapolis, as an electrician, for one year. Norb then worked for Edwards Plumbing and Heating in Prairie du Chien, until he was employed by 3M in Prairie du Chien. He worked for 3M for a long time as a maintenance supervisor and retired in 1991.
Over the course of his lifetime Norb enjoyed many hobbies, including but not limited to metal detecting, rock tumbling, tropical fish, photography, astronomy, clock making, woodworking, gardening, card playing and keeping up with new technology. From an early age, Norb collected coins and acquired many unique coins along the way. As a child he would earn a penny or a half dollar, saying he always thought he could buy an ice cream cone, but would in the end decide to save the coin. Norb also enjoyed many canine best friends during his life and was most recently thankful for the steady companionship of his dog, Henry, a poodle mix rescue.
Norb was an active member of his community and his church, serving on the school board, city council and serving in many capacities at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor, Iowa. He volunteered and managed bingo for 49 years, helped coordinate St. Mary's annual Fall Festival and took care of church maintenance needs.
Norb is survived by his wife, Nancy; his four children, Deborah (Kim) Henkes of McGregor, Mark (Shelley) Hammes of Cumberland, Wis., Marigrace (Tim) Powers of Columbia, Mo., and Margaret (Sam Castro) Hammes of Calmar, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Gabriel (Melissa) Henkes, Matthew (Jessica) Henkes, Jacob Hammes, Samantha (Adam) Street, Anna Powers, Abigail Powers, Joseph Powers, Henry Castro, Madeline Castro; and seven great-grandchildren, August, Roman and Wynn Henkes, Miette and Rory Henkes, Brielle and Anika Street. He is also survived by three brothers, Donald (Lorraine) Hammes, Michael (Sandy) Hammes of La Crosse, James (Jamie) Hammes of Overland Park, Kan.; two sisters, Mary (Gene) Ostrem of Sparta and Jean (Jerry) Pierce of Gilford, Mont.; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hammes of Rochester, Minn., and Carol Hammes of Lakeland, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Norb was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; his parents, Norbert Hammes Sr. and Marie Hammes; two brothers, Gerald (Phyllis) Hammes and Leonard (Carol) Hammes.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, with a 7 p.m. scripture service at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor. Visitation will also be held one hour before Mass time Thursday at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor. The Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in McGregor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norb's honor may be directed to the Humane Society, an animal rescue center, Tender Care Animal Hospital or to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor, is in charge of arrangements.
Published on October 8, 2019
in memory of Norbert
