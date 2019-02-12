Nora Marie Jernander
Nora Marie Jernander

February 12, 2019

CASHTON -- Nora Marie Jernander, 91, of Cashton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Portland Lutheran Church, Cashton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 until the time of service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 13, 2019
